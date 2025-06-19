Magic Johnson Reacts To Mark Walter Buying Majority Ownership Stake In Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were involved in massive shocking news once again as it was reported on Wednesday that Jeanie and the Buss family will be selling their majority ownership stake in the team to Mark Walter.

Walter has been a minority owner for the Lakers since 2021 and now will become majority owner, which he already is with the L.A. Dodgers.

One of his partners in the Dodgers ownership group is Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who took to social media after news came out about the sale to celebrate and also give props to Jeanie and the Buss family:

Job well done to my sister Jeanie Buss for striking an incredible deal and picking the right person to carry on the @Lakers legacy and tradition of winning – Mark Walter, my business partner and friend! Mark Walter is the best choice and will be the best caretaker of the Laker… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 18, 2025

Laker fans should be estatic. A few things I can tell you about Mark – he is driven by winning, excellence, and doing everything the right way. AND he will put in the resources needed to win! I can understand why Jeanie sold the team to Mark Walter because they are just alike -… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 18, 2025

Just like I thought, when the Celtics sold for $6B, I knew the Lakers were worth $10B!https://t.co/APreKgzNxb — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 18, 2025

I know that my sister Jeanie would have only considered selling the Lakers organization to someone she knows and trusts would carry on the Buss legacy, started by her father Dr. Buss. Now she can comfortably pass the baton to Mark Walter, with whom she has a real friendship and… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 18, 2025

I just talked to my sister Jeanie Buss to tell her congratulations, and that I’m so happy for her and family. I told her that her dad Dr. Buss would be very proud of her for getting $10B for the Lakers, the largest sports franchise sale in history! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 18, 2025

Johnson is extremely close with all of the parties involved here and he is clearly excited to see Walter take over the team he has been playing and rooting for since being drafted in 1979.

It remains to be seen if Johnson will have any involvement with the Lakers moving forward, although he is always happy to represent the purple and gold in everything he does.

Jeanie Buss to still run Lakers

According to reports, Jeanie Buss is expected to continue running the Lakers moving forward despite her family no longer owning the team.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!