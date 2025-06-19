Lakers News

Magic Johnson Reacts To Mark Walter Buying Majority Ownership Stake In Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were involved in massive shocking news once again as it was reported on Wednesday that Jeanie and the Buss family will be selling their majority ownership stake in the team to Mark Walter.

Walter has been a minority owner for the Lakers since 2021 and now will become majority owner, which he already is with the L.A. Dodgers.

One of his partners in the Dodgers ownership group is Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who took to social media after news came out about the sale to celebrate and also give props to Jeanie and the Buss family:

Johnson is extremely close with all of the parties involved here and he is clearly excited to see Walter take over the team he has been playing and rooting for since being drafted in 1979.

It remains to be seen if Johnson will have any involvement with the Lakers moving forward, although he is always happy to represent the purple and gold in everything he does.

Jeanie Buss to still run Lakers

According to reports, Jeanie Buss is expected to continue running the Lakers moving forward despite her family no longer owning the team.

