Magic Johnson Shows Off Custom Dodgers Air Force Ones

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson has plenty of reasons to celebrate the past calendar year but namely the Los Angeles Dodgers winning the 2024 World Series.

The Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in five games, a thrilling series that featured several franchise-worthy highlights including Freddie Freeman’s grand slam in Game 1 to seal the game and set the tone for the remainder of the World Series. As a part owner, Johnson was beyond ecstatic to see the Dodgers win it all and the team is well-positioned to repeat given the strength of their roster and potential free agent and trade acquisitions.

Nowadays, it feels hard to avoid any sort of Dodgers content and the Lakers were greeted with an appearance from Shohei Ohtani who was present at their recent home game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Ohtani was able to enjoy a Lakers win while Johnson was happy to see the superstar in attendance at Crypto.com Arena.

The celebrating doesn’t stop for Johnson as he was recently gifted a pair of custom Dodgers Air Force Ones that he showed off on his personal X account:

Huge thank you to my business partner, Kyle Bell, for the incredible gift of custom-made Air Force Ones to celebrate our World Series Champion @Dodgers ! I love that the shoes feature both our 2020 and 2024 titles. I can’t even wear these, they are going straight into my trophy… pic.twitter.com/vDyWF40C2o — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 10, 2024

Air Force Ones are a popular shoe style from Nike and are famous for their all-white exterior, but the pair Johnson received is decked out with a gray Nike swoosh while the backs have the Dodgers name and blue shade on them. A closer look also shows the left and right shoes having the World Series year and series outcome listed on the back.

They’re a beautiful, one-of-a-kind pair of shoes that every Dodgers fan would love to have, though it looks like Johnson will be the only one to enjoy the pair in his trophy case. Johnson is no stranger to winning in sports and it’s fun to see him enjoying another title.

Magic Johnson embarrassed by Lakers’ recent performance against Heat

While the Dodgers are the talk of the Los Angeles sports scene, the Lakers are trying to get back into championship contention. However, their recent game against the Miami Heat drew criticism from Magic Johnson, who admitted he was embarrassed to see them get blown out.

