Marcus Smart Will Be First Player In Lakers Franchise History To Wear No. 36

Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart will wear No. 36 for the upcoming 2025-26 season, making him the first player in franchise history to don it.

Smart has only worn No. 36 during his NBA career, previously wearing the number for the Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards. Smart was one of two players who wore No. 36 during the 2024-25 season, with Philadelphia 76ers forward Phillip Wheeler being the other.

It’s rare for a player to be able to keep the same jersey number across all the teams they play for, but Smart’s No. 36 has been available at every stop. The veteran guard wears No. 36 because it has personal meeting to him and his brothers and the six represents where he was drafted in the 2014 NBA Draft.

With all the players that have played for the purple and gold, it’s rather interesting that none of them picked No. 36. Numbers like 32, 33 and 34 are the most notable and closest numbers as they belonged to Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal, respectively.

Smart making history before he even stops foot on the floor is an amusing subplot, but the Lakers are certainly hoping the veteran still has something left in the tank following a couple of injury-riddled seasons. Smart is reportedly in outstanding shape this offseason as he’s been focused on working on his body, an encouraging development given head coach JJ Redick’s previous call for the roster to get into championship shape.

It remains to be seen whether or not Smart will start or come off the bench, but he’s in line for a larger role either way as arguably the team’s best overall defender. Smart might not be able to keep up with quicker guards at this stage of his career, but he’s certainly shown he can hang with wings and even bigs depending on the matchup.

Shoring up the defensive end with versatile players like Smart should go a long way in helping Los Angeles compete in a stacked Western Conference, so L.A. should continue to scour the market for useful players. The Lakers have had a strong summer, but there’s definitely a path to improving even further.

Marcus Smart says Luka Doncic’s recruitment meant a lot

Luka Doncic will be the primary reasons why the Lakers sink or swim next season, so he’s done his part to recruit players like Marcus Smart. In fact, Smart acknowledged Doncic’s efforts and said it meant a lot to him.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!