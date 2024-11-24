Michael Malone: JJ Redick Is Doing Great Job As Lakers’ Head Coach

JJ Redick has already surpassed expectations in his first year as the Los Angeles Lakers’ head coach.

Despite not having any previous coaching experience, Redick has assimilated well to life on the sidelines and has the Lakers playing great basketball.

Los Angeles is currently on the most efficient offensive teams in the league and a lot of that has to do with Redick’s philosophy on that end.

Ahead of their matchup against the Lakers, Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone had high praise for Redick.

“This is not a cop out because I think JJ in his first year as a head coach is doing a hell of a job,” Malone said. “Most first-year head coaches take over teams that are not built to win now. Most first-year head coaches have taken over teams that are almost starting a new. I would compare it to when Mike Brown took over in Cleveland with LeBron and that team was ready to win.

“So I think JJ is doing a hell of a job. But to compare JJ versus Darvin, this year to last year, I would be remiss to kind of speak on that because I was watching Dallas film and then I was watching our game after on the plane last night and then you turn the page quickly and get ready for tonight. But obviously we know that they still excel in transition, that’s where they’re great. They dominate in the paint, they live at the foul line. And you have two All-NBA players in LeBron and AD and then you surround them with guys like Austin Reaves, who is a winner, tough kid, tough matchup. A hell of a rookie in Dalton Knecht, who’s a Colorado kid by the way. And then Rui Hachimura, who is coming back tonight, and all of the other pieces that they have.

“JJ has got a really good group of guys to work with and when you have a guy like LeBron that you can play through every night, who has one of the best IQs that I’ve ever been around, that’s such an advantage for a young coach like JJ. I’ll have a better answer next time, I promise.”

Malone also noted how Redick’s gotten the most out of LeBron James and Anthony Davis this season. “You’re talking about two great players that have found their rhythm and are playing very well. They had won six in a row before the Orlando loss. LeBron is one of the greatest to ever do it and what he’s still doing at his age is incredible.

“And you can tell that JJ is making a concerted effort to really feature AD and he’s taking full advantage of that. He’s scoring in a lot of ways, both he and LeBron are shooting a career-best from 3, they live at the foul line, they’re great in transition, third in the league in post-ups per game. So it’s a hell of a challenge, especially with Aaron Gordon out. Obviously Aaron, being our starting power forward, so now you’re asking some other guys to step up and hopefully they’re ready for that challenge.”

Even though the Nuggets were shorthanded, they had no problem dispatching the Lakers. Redick may be doing a stellar job, but he’ll need to find ways to overcome top-tier teams like Denver if he hopes to bring a title back to Los Angeles.

JJ Redick literally goes to a dark place after Lakers’ losses

JJ Redick’s competitiveness as a player has translated over to coaching as he’s shown to be visibly frustrated and upset on the sidelines. Redick also recently revealed that he literally goes to a very dark place after Lakers’ losses, retreating to his basement to watch film.

