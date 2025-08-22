Michael Porter Jr. Loved Beating Lakers In Playoffs While With Nuggets

Throughout 2023 and 2024, no team in the NBA had the Los Angeles Lakers’ number more than the Denver Nuggets. Despite the best efforts of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers just were unable to overcome the Nuggets, especially in the playoffs. And while Nikola Jokic was obviously the leader of the team and Jamal Murray regularly hit heartbreaking clutch shots, the X-factor in those playoff series was Michael Porter Jr.

The sharpshooting forward always seemed to be at his best in those playoff series and that often made the difference. At one point, the Lakers lost 10 straight games to the Nuggets and in back-to-back playoff series’, they managed just one victory.

And Porter himself fondly remembers these playoff series against the Lakers. In an appearance on the Glory Daze Podcast, Porter spoke about those matchups, saying that he always used to cook the Lakers while also noting that being able to face off with a legend like LeBron made everything that much more special:

“I used to love those series’ against the Lakers. They were very exciting and you know the Lakers fanbase, they always thought they could beat us, but they never did. I always had good series against the Lakers. I don’t know what it was, but I always cook the Lakers. I just think that they didn’t really have a guy, a matchup for me that was trying to come off of screens. But those series against Bron were dope. He’s the epitome of greatness in sports and to be able to like go into L.A., we swept the Lakers one year, the other year we beat them like 4-1 or 4-2 I think it was a good feeling. And when you have so much respect for somebody like I do for LeBron, and to be able to go head-to-head and come out on top, it was lit.”

As annoying as it is to re-live, there is no denying that Porter went to another level against the Lakers in the playoffs. In the 2023 Western Conference Finals, he shot 42.4% from 3-point range while averaging 15 points and 9.3 rebounds. In the 2024 first round series he was even better, averaging 22.8 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting a ridiculous 48.8% from deep.

Of course, the Nuggets traded Porter to the Brooklyn Nets this offseason so those playoff meetings are a thing of the past now, but for a two-year stretch the forward was a major thorn in the Lakers’ side and he knows it.

LeBron James, Lakers to face Nuggets during NBA Rivalry Week

Those years helped to develop a healthy rivalry between the Lakers and Nuggets and the NBA recognized that as LeBron James and Luka Doncic will kick off NBA Rivalry Week against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!