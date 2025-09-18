National University Named Official Higher Education Sponsor Of Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced a multi-year sponsorship naming National University as the official higher education sponsor of the franchise. National University’s Lakers sponsorship will promote fan engagement through both in-game experiences and community involvement.

“We’re honored to introduce National University as the first official higher education sponsor of the Los Angeles Lakers” said Los Angeles Lakers Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Jill Snodgrass. “Through this new collaboration, we look forward to introducing the university to Lakers nation and honoring their shared values and commitment to community.”

National University is a Veteran-founded nonprofit which has provided accessible and affordable higher education opportunities to nontraditional, working and military students. They offer more than 150 online and on-campus programs with on-ground, online, hybrid, metaverse, four-week and eight-week classes, and group and individual models designed to help students reach their goals

“As the Lakers and our students know, excellence is rooted in learning well and finishing strong,” said Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president and CEO of National University. “Partnering with the Lakers — an iconic organization known for both athletic excellence and community impact — amplifies our mission to support ANDers™ — students pursuing education and working, parenting, family caregiving, military service, and more.”

National University will be sponsoring certain in-game elements as well as community initiatives throughout the area. This will include things such as a pregame Cadet Swearing-In Ceremony, an on-court presentation of The Lakers Scholarship and a Heroes on the Hardwood military base basketball clinic.

National University was founded in 1971 and has since grown to 130,000 learners served every year and 250,000 alumni around the world serving in industries such as education, health care and criminal justice.

