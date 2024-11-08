NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For 76ers Vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are back from a disappointing road trip to face a reeling Philadelphia 76ers team that is shorthanded.

Anthony Davis (left plantar fasciitis) and Jaxson Hayes (left knee soreness) are considered probable for Friday’s matchup.

Meanwhile, the 76ers are without Tyrese Maxey because of a hamstring injury and Joel Embiid due to serving a three-game suspension. Embiid also hasn’t played yet this season due to load management with repsect to his left knee.

Betr Picks: 76ers vs. Lakers

Andre Drummond: 20.5 combined points and rebounds

Pick: more

D’Angelo Russell: 7.5 combined rebounds and assists

Pick: more

LeBron James: 20.5 points

Pick: more

