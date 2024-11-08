Sponsored

NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For 76ers Vs. Lakers

Matthew Moreno
1 Min Read
D'Angelo Russell, Lakers
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are back from a disappointing road trip to face a reeling Philadelphia 76ers team that is shorthanded.

Anthony Davis (left plantar fasciitis) and Jaxson Hayes (left knee soreness) are considered probable for Friday’s matchup.

Meanwhile, the 76ers are without Tyrese Maxey because of a hamstring injury and Joel Embiid due to serving a three-game suspension. Embiid also hasn’t played yet this season due to load management with repsect to his left knee.

Betr and LakersNation.com have partnered to give fans an opportunity to earn up to $200 in a first deposit match and additional pick. Betr has quickly become one of the most popular season-long fantasy platforms and continue to expand.

Betr Picks: 76ers vs. Lakers

Andre Drummond: 20.5 combined points and rebounds

Pick: more

D’Angelo Russell: 7.5 combined rebounds and assists

Pick: more

LeBron James: 20.5 points

Pick: more

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:
By Matthew Moreno
Matthew Moreno is a journalist from Whittier, Calif., who is a credentialed reporter and is currently the Managing Editor of DodgerBlue.com and LakersNation.com. In addition to covering Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angels Lakers games, Matthew has a strong passion for keeping up to date with the sneakerhead culture. It began with Michael Jordan and Air Jordan shoes, and has carried over to Kobe Bryant's signature line with Nike. Matthew previously was the lead editor and digital strategist at Dodgers Nation, and the co-editor and lead writer at Reign of Troy, where he covered USC Trojans Football. Matthew graduated from California State Long Beach University with a major in journalism and minor in communications. Contact: matt@mediumlargela.com