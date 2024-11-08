Lakers Injury Report: Anthony Davis & Jaxson Hayes Probable, Rui Hachimura Questionable Vs. 76ers

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that Anthony Davis (left plantar fasciitis) and Jaxson Hayes (left knee soreness) are probably while Rui Hachimura (illness) is questionable for Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Additionally, Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot injury recovery) and Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery) remain out for the Lakers.

Davis’ injury designation is particularly notable as it has changed from heel soreness to plantar fasciitis. Hayes is also in the injury report for the first time but looks like he should be able to give it a go.

After a tough 1-4 road trip, the Lakers now return home, where they are undefeated, and face a struggling 76ers team. Not only do the 76ers have the worst record in the league at 1-6, but they recently lost Tyrese Maxey to a hamstring injury. He will miss Friday night’s game against the Lakers, as will Joel Embiid due to a suspension, which makes it a very winnable game for L.A.

The hope is that both Davis and Hachimura will be back in the lineup for the Lakers after missing Wednesday night’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Head coach JJ Redick said before that game that he only expected it to be a one-game absence for Davis, although they will of course wait to see how he feels on Friday before making any final decisions on his status.

If Davis, Hayes or Hachimura are unable to go then others like Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and Christian Koloko will need to step up in their place. Koloko made his Lakers debut in the loss to Memphis and showed what he is capable of with a nice dunk and blocked shot during his short stint on the floor.

Given the Lakers’ lack of depth in the frontcourt and all the injuries to start the year, Koloko could potentially be in line for more playing time moving forward depending on Davis’ status.

While Anthony Davis hurt his heel in the Lakers’ loss to the Pistons, he revealed that he actually just aggravated an issue he had been dealing with since the summer.

“I don’t know. I mean, I’ll talk to the trainers, well my trainer, and figure out what exactly is going on. I’ve been managing it since this summer honestly and trying to do everything before the game to be on the floor. Kinda just landed directly on the spot that’s been killing me. So we’ll figure it out.”

Hopefully the issue doesn’t become something that lingers throughout the season as the Lakers need Davis healthy and available to be able to compete on a nightly basis.

