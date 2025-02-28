NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Clippers Vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers look to keep their momentum rolling as they face the Los Angeles Clippers on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Lakers are coming off a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves and enter 16-4 in their last 20 games. That stretch includes a win over the Clippers at Intuit Dome.

Betr Picks: Clippers vs. Lakers

James Harden: 19.5 points

Pick: more

Ivica Zubac: 1.5 turnovers

Pick: more

Austin Reaves: 31.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Pick: more

