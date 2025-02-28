Lakers News: JJ Redick & LeBron James Not Concerned About Luka Doncic’s Shooting Struggles

Luka Doncic has undoubtedly made an impact since joining the Los Angeles Lakers and the team as a whole has had great success since he has come on board. The Lakers are 8-2 since trading for the superstar guard, and 4-2 in the games he has suited up in, which includes three straight victories over current Western Conference playoff (or play-in) teams.

His inefficient shooting, however, has been noticeable as he is shooting just 36.5% from the field and 22.4% from 3-point range with the purple and gold. Doncic has always been more of a volume scorer, but these percentages are well below even his career lows.

But the Lakers aren’t concerned at all with head coach JJ Redick being confident in Doncic’s ability to get over this bad stretch and find his rhythm.

“Yeah, we trust Luka as a shooter, as a decision maker and the type of shots he’s been able to create throughout his career,” Redick said after the Lakers’ victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. “I think we’ve all had stretches like that. He’ll find his rhythm, and we’re confident he will.”

With Doncic not only joining a new team and trying to figure out how to mesh with his new teammates, but also coming off an injury that kept him out longer than he has ever been in his career, it is understandable that it could take some time for him to truly be comfortable. But Redick feels it is only a matter of time before he does.

The same goes for LeBron James, who echoed Redick’s lack of concern while also pointing out the impact Doncic is making in other areas for the Lakers.

“I mean, he’s locked in. Locked into a rhythm,” LeBron added. “It’s gonna happen. So we’re not worried about that. So be able to still maintain our game, and him still be able to make an impact, with him not shooting well right now, that’s what makes him special.”

The beauty of the Lakers’ offense right now is that they have someone like LeBron, not to mention Austin Reaves, who can create and score at a high level as Doncic continues to find his footing. Once he does so, this Lakers offense will shoot to another level and make this team even more dangerous than they already are.

Luka Doncic appreciates Lakers fans for creating amazing atmosphere at home games

The numbers for Luka Doncic with the Lakers have been worse at home than on the road so far, which is unfortunate as the home fans have yet to witness one of those truly special performances in person. Doncic realizes that as well, but is appreciative of the love the fans continue to give him every time he steps on the court.

“It’s amazing. I think the atmosphere has been amazing,” Doncic said. “Even when I’m playing bad. I don’t think I had a good game here yet. So, but every time I even check in, they cheer for me. So this is unbelievable for me.”

