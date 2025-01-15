NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Heat Vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a disappointing loss in their return to the court and now look to bounce back against a Miami Heat team they were throttled by in early December.

The Lakers have lost three games in a row and are just 5-5 in their last 10. They face the Heat who are playing their final game without Jimmy Butler during his suspension.

Although Butler is on the verge of returning from the seven-game ban, he’s maintained the stance of wanting a trade from the Heat.

The Lakers are likely going to be without Dorian Finney-Smith due to the birth of a child.

Betr and LakersNation.com have partnered to give fans an opportunity to earn up to $200 in a first deposit match and additional pick. Betr has quickly become one of the most popular season-long fantasy platforms and continue to expand.

Betr Picks: Heat vs. Lakers

Anthony Davis: 42.5 combined points, rebounds and assits

Pick: more

Rui Hachimura: 10.5 points

Pick: more

Tyler Herro: 34.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Pick: more

