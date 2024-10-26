NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Kings Vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have opened the season with back-to-back wins and continue their homestand as they face the Sacramento Kings.

Saturday’s game is the Lakers’ first back-to-back set of the season. Meanwhile, Sacramento is playing just their second overall game of the young season so far.

They suffered a home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who had been defeated by the Lakers the night prior. Newcomer DeMar DeRozan had a game-high 26 points in the Kings’ loss.

DeRozan is someone the Lakers have often been connected to, but various factors continued to prevent a homecoming from coming to fruition.

While DeRozan is a focal point for the Kings, Domantas Sabonis is integral to their success as well and historically dominates the Lakers.

Betr Picks: Lakers vs. Kings

Austin Reaves: 9.5 combined rebounds and assists

Pick: more

Domantas Sabonis: 37.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Pick: less

Bronny James: 1.5 points and

Pick: less

