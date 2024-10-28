NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Lakers Vs. Lakers
Austin Reaves, Lakers
Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) moves the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones (21) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have opened the season three straight home wins and now head out on the road for the first time, taking on the Phoenix Suns in a rematch.

The Lakers erased a 22-point deficit to beat the Suns on Friday night at home, and now they square off once again in Phoenix.

Austin Reaves has taken on a bigger role for the Lakers as their primary point guard, racking up rebounds and assists at a higher rate.

Meanwhile, Dalton Knecht was the Lakers’ leading minute-getter off the bench in their last game and should continue to see an increase in playing time as he gets more acclimated to the NBA.

While a lot of the talk has been on what LeBron James is doing at his age, Kevin Durant is also off to another exceptional start and will be looking for revenge against the Lakers after losing last week.

Betr and LakersNation.com have partnered to give fans an opportunity to earn up to $200 in a first deposit match and additional pick. Betr has quickly become one of the most popular season-long fantasy platforms and continue to expand.

Betr Picks: Lakers vs. Suns

Austin Reaves: 9.5 combined rebounds and assists

Pick: more

Dalton Knecht: 9.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Pick: more

Kevin Durant: 0.5 combined points, rebounds and assists (discount)

Pick: more

