NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Lakers Vs. Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers are stuck on a three-game losing streak amid the most physically demanding stretch of their schedule and now face the Denver Nuggets to complete a back-to-back.

Friday’s game is part of the Lakers playing six contests in eight days. LeBron James had already been ruled out because of a left groin strain, but the Lakers also won’t have Luka Doncic, Rui Hachimura or Jaxon Hayes for their matchup with the Nuggets.

Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent additionally are listed as doubtful.

It’s a far cry from the Lakers’ road win over the Nuggets on Feb. 22, when they played swarming defense.

Betr Picks: Lakers vs. Nuggets

Dalton Knecht: 17.5 points

Pick: more

Aaron Gordon: 12.5 points

Pick: more

Russell Westbrook: 12.5 points

Pick: less

