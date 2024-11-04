NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Lakers Vs. Pistons

The Los Angeles Lakers have been off since snapping their two-game losing streak on Friday, and now continue with their road trip by facing the Detroit Pistons.

Monday’s matchup is the third of a four-game road trip for the Lakers. A win against the Pistons will guarantee they finish at least .500 in those games.

Detroit is in the midst of a down season but are coming off a win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. That was despite the New York marathon creating some logistical challenges for the Pistons that required them to take the Subway to Barclays Center.

Betr Picks: Lakers vs. Pistons

Austin Reaves: 8.5 combined rebounds and assists

Pick: more

Anthony Davis: 43.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Pick: more

Tim Hardaway Jr.: 10.5 points

Pick: more

