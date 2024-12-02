NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Lakers Vs. Timberwolves

The shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers clawed out a win on Sunday and now complete a back-to-back to start their road trip by facing the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Monday’s game is the second meeting of the season between the Timberwolves and Lakers. Their first was at Crypto.com Arena on Opening Night, which the Lakers won behind an impressive effort.

Even with their victory on Sunday against the Utah Jazz, the Lakers are just 2-4 since having their season-best six-game winning streak snapped.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves just snapped a four-game losing skid by hanging on for a nail-biter against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

One of the special picks in play for Monday night is a discount on Anthony Davis down to 23.5 points.

Betr Picks: Lakers vs. Jazz

Austin Reaves: 21.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Pick: less

Anthony Davis: 23.5 points

Pick: more

Anthony Edwards: 9.5 combined assists and rebounds

Pick: more

