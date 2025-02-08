NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Pacers Vs. Lakers

The suddenly resurgent Los Angeles Lakers are 8-1 in their last nine games and expect to have Luka Doncic make his team debut on Monday.

Before getting to that point, however, the Lakers look to extend their winning streak to five games in an afternoon matchup with the Indiana Pacers.

LeBron James is missing the contest due to left ankle soreness.

Betr and LakersNation.com have partnered to give fans an opportunity to earn up to $200 in a first deposit match and additional pick using code “LakersNation.” Betr has quickly become one of the most popular season-long fantasy platforms and continue to expand.

Betr and LakersNation also partnered on an exclusive promotion for a first entry match and $1 in bonus bucks for every point Doncic scores in his Lakers debut.

Betr Picks: Pacers vs. Lakers

Rui Hachimura: 26.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Pick: more

Tyrese Haliburton: 31.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Pick: more

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!