NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Rockets Vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are playing their final home game of the regular season and have an opportunity to secure the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoff bracket with a win against the Houston Rockets.

At minimum, the Lakers already guaranteed they are avoiding the Play-In Tournament by picking up a win on Wednesday in Luka Doncic’s return to Dallas.

Given that the Rockets are locked into the No. 2 seed, they have nothing at stake and thus are resting nearly all of their normal rotation players.

LeBron James is available at a discount of 19.5 points, down from 22.5.

Betr Picks: Rockets vs. Lakers

LeBron James: 19.5 points

Pick: more

Rui Hachimura: 12.5 points

Pick: more

Reed Sheppard: 14.5 points

Pick: more

