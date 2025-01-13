NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Spurs Vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers make their return to the court Monday night after having two games postponed in response to the Southern California wildfires.

Although conditions have improved and there is more containment of multiple blazes in the region, the greater Los Angeles area remains guarded amid heightened wind conditions.

The Lakers face the San Antonio Spurs in what originally was scheduled to be two consecutive matchups at Crypto.com Arena during a three-day span.

Along with trying to shift their focus to resuming playing, the Lakers are trying to snap a two-game losing streak. They defeated the Spurs on the road in their last meeting back in November.

Betr and LakersNation.com have partnered to give fans an opportunity to earn up to $200 in a first deposit match and additional pick. Betr has quickly become one of the most popular season-long fantasy platforms and continue to expand.

Betr Picks: Spurs vs. Lakers

Dorian Finney-Smith: 7.5 points

Pick: more

LeBron James: 7.5 rebounds

Pick: more

Chris Paul: 9.5 points

Pick: more

