NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Trail Blazers Vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers closed out 2024 with a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and now look to start off the new year with a bounce-back win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Thursday is the second game for new Lakers Dorian Finney-Smith Shake Milton, both of whom are playing off the bench. The matchup also marks the start of a back-to-back for the Lakers, as they face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Betr and LakersNation.com have partnered to give fans an opportunity to earn up to $200 in a first deposit match and additional pick. Betr has quickly become one of the most popular season-long fantasy platforms and continue to expand.

Betr is running a special discount on LeBron James, set at just 12.5 points. James has reached double-digit scoring every game of his career and figures to not only keep that streak alive but also score at least 13 points.

Betr Picks: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers

LeBron James: 12.5 points

Pick: more

Austin Reaves: 25.5 combined points and assists

Pick: more

Shaedon Sharpe: 21.5 combined points and rebounds

Pick: more

