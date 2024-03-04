NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Sleeper Picks For Thunder Vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered yet another loss to the Denver Nuggets and now look to get back on track against the Oklahoma City Thunder as their extended stretch of games within the state of California continues.

Sleeper Picks: Thunder vs. Lakers

LeBron James: 33.5 combined points and assists

LeBron James has been stellar all season for the Lakers and they will need another all-around effort to get a win against the Thunder.

James has tallied at least 34 combined points and assists in each of his last five games.

Pick: more

Austin Reaves: 9.5 combined assists and rebounds

While the Lakers have relied on Austin Reaves’ scoring at times throughout the season, he also has the potential to impact the game in other ways.

Reaves should be able to reach a combined 10 assists and rebounds against the Thunder.

Pick: more

D’Angelo Russell: 2.5 3-pointers made

D’Angelo Russell continues to have an integral role in the Lakers’ success and with that has come proficient shooting behind the arc.

Pick: more

Chet Holmgren: 0.5 double-double

Chet Holmgren has been nothing short of impressive but may face a tall order against Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers’ frontline.

Pick: less

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 0.5 points

Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best guards in the NBA and can be considered a sure-fire lock to score at least one point against the Lakers.

Pick: more

