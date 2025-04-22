NBA Fines Anthony Edwards For Viral Exchange With Lakers Fan During Game 1

The NBA fined Anthony Edwards $50,000 for his role in an exchange with a Los Angeles Lakers fan during the third quarter of Minnesota Timberwolves’ win in Game 1 in their first-round playoff matchup.

NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell cited “inappropriate language and making an obscene gesture” toward the fan in the announcing of Edwards’ fine. Edwards was not suspended or otherwise punished, and is available to play in Game 2 on Monday.

The exchange occurred with 4:33 remaining in the third quarter on Saturday night and began with Rudy Gobert initially being the target of heckling from fans.

Edwards, who was on the sideline next to Gobert, then interjected to inform the fan of how wealthy his teammate is. Edwards ended his remarks by making a lewd gesture to accompany his comment.

Gobert, who didn’t appear to engage with the fan, was not fined or warned.

Edwards finished with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists in the Timberwolves’ 117-95 comeback win over the Lakers. He briefly left the game due to cramping and was deemed questionable to return, but the 23-year-old quickly checked back in and didn’t show any physical limitations.

Edwards went into the playoffs nursing a minor right calf issue.

Anthony Edwards fines

All told, Edwards has now paid $370,000 in fines this season, including the playoffs thus far. That’s the highest total among all players.

LeBron James praises Anthony Edwards

While the Timberwolves as a whole present a challenge for the Lakers, much of the focus goes to Edwards. Their fearless leader took the playoffs by storm last season and made even more of an impression on LeBron James during their time as teammates on Team USA for the Paris Olympics.

“Ant is amazing,” James said last week. “Unbelievable basketball junkie, loves to play the game of basketball, great kid. And all the success he’s gotten throughout his young career has been awesome to see, he’s put the work in.”

