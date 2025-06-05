NBA Free Agency Rumors: Rockets Trying To Keep Potential Lakers Target Steven Adams

The Los Angeles Lakers are entering an extremely important offseason and all eyes will be on the front office to see what additions they will make to turn this roster into a contender. Adding a center remains a major priority and one of the best available in free agency is Houston Rockets big man Steven Adams.

Adams is well known as one of the best rebounders and most physical players in the league today. While he isn’t a big stats person, Adams is a force on the offensive glass and perhaps the best screen setter in the NBA. The Lakers targeting him in free agency would make complete sense, but the Rockets do not want to lose him this summer.

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Rockets view retaining Adams as a top priority and will be working with him and his agent on keeping him in Houston:

The 31-year-old’s career revival this season — recovering from a right knee injury and becoming a critical part of Udoka’s late-season rotation — is the reason hammering out his future is arguably Houston’s top priority, those sources said. But because of his two-way production, particularly his elite offensive rebounding, the possibility of Adams being lured away by a playoff team exists. Adams, who earned $12.6 million last season, would be a natural fit for teams such as San Antonio, New York, Indiana and both Los Angeles organizations. But the Rockets are operating under the assumption Adams wants to return — and will continue to speak with his representation about a possible extension, team sources said.

Adams would be a great fit for the Lakers as that physical big the team has desired for some time now. His ability to control the glass and create opportunities through offensive rebounding and screen setting is outstanding and he has always been a beloved teammate wherever he has been.

Adams did have some injury concerns, but really bounced back in a big way with the Rockets this season which is why Houston is intent on keeping him around. But if the Lakers are able to convince him to come out to L.A., it would be an excellent pickup for the franchise.

Lakers expected to be ‘extremely aggressive’ this offseason

All eyes will be on the Lakers front office to see what they do this summer to improve the roster. Last offseason there were very few moves made, but this summer is expected to be quite different.

The Lakers are expected to be ‘extremely aggressive’ this offseason in making all of the necessary moves to turn this roster from a good one, into a championship-level one and perhaps Steven Adams will be part of that.

