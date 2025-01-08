NBA Monitoring Wildfires To See If Lakers’ Game Against Hornets Needs To Be Rescheduled

The Los Angeles Lakers returned home late Tuesday night and are getting ready to host the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, although that game may be in jeopardy.

With Santa Ana wins at an all-time high, there are numerous fires across Los Angeles right now, most notably in the Pacific Palisades and Pasadena. Thousands of people have had to evacuate their homes with a lot of them burning down over the last two days.

With the fires continuing on and everyone’s thoughts currently elsewhere, the NBA released a statement saying they will be monitoring the situation over the next 24 hours before deciding if the Lakers will play their game against the Hornets or if it will need to be rescheduled

“We are in communication with the Lakers and Hornets and continue to closely monitor the situation to determine if any scheduling adjustments are necessary related to tomorrow night’s game,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said.

The Los Angeles Kings were scheduled to play the Calgary Flames at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night, but that game has been postponed.

The wind is supposed to die down a bit on Wednesday night which could give first responders a chance to get the fires at least somewhat contained. If that happens then it is possible that the Lakers’ game will go on as scheduled.

If not though then they surely will not hesitate to postpone it and reschedule for a later date. The Lakers’ next game after that is on Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

In the meantime, all everyone can do is pray and hope for the best, which is exactly what Magic Johnson and LeBron James are doing as they put out statements on social media.

Lakers coach JJ Redick had to evacuate because of wildfires

Lakers head coach JJ Redick appears to be among those affected as he revealed that he and his family are had to evacuate their home because of the fires in Pacific Palisades.

“I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Palisades right now,” Redick said before the Lakers’ 118-97 loss to the Mavericks. “That’s where I live.

“Our family, my wife’s family, my wife’s twin sister, they’ve evacuated. I know a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. From the sound of things, with the winds coming [Tuesday night], I know a lot of people are scared. So I just want to acknowledge that. Thoughts and prayers for sure, and hope everybody stays safe.”

