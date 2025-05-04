NBA On NBC Bringing Back Player Starting Lineup Introductions On Broadcast Next Season

The NBA recently negotiated a new media rights deal, which resulted in NBC and Amazon becoming new partners. Particularly with NBC, they returned after their coverage came to an end in 2002.

NBC’s presentation was nostalgic due to their presentation and having an iconic theme song to introduce a broadcast. A lot has changed in over two decades in terms of the NBA, but it will be refreshing to see NBC enter the fold once again with today’s game.

Another staple was filming player starting lineup introductions, allowing viewers to feel like they are at the game and getting a full experience. That aspect is returning in their coverage next season, according to NBC Sports president Rick Cordella, via CNBC Sport:

“Like, here‘s another example: Michael Jordan‘s player introductions. Very, very small amount people were actually in Chicago Stadium, you know, hearing ‘Sirius’ by the Alan Parsons Project and 6’6″ from North Carolina, etc. The reason why people know it so well, because NBC showed it. And so I think that‘s part of it, too. Like, let‘s get in and show the atmosphere. Make this seem like a big game. And so you‘ll see that.”

Returning to appreciating basketball is something that was missing this season, as critiques were flying left and right about how today’s game is being played. Regardless, this is a sport that millions enjoy and spend their free time indulging in and NBC is trying to satisfy their audience.

Something as little as broadcasting player introductions means a lot to viewers who are not able to be at a game being able to see all the action before, during and after the contest. Particularly for fans of the Los Angeles Lakers, they will presumably get their fair share of NBC slots, so having that level of immersion will be special.

New NBA media rights contract with ESPN, ABC, Amazon & NBC

Despite two new partners in Amazon and NBC, ESPN and ABC are still involved. This new media rights deal spans for 11 years, beginning next season through 2035-2036.

For those excited about NBC making their return to basketball coverage, they are expected to distribute up to 100 games per season with half of them airing on NBC on Sunday and Tuesday nights. Notably, they are hosting an Opening Night doubleheader and at least two games on MLK Day.

That is in addition to Peacock, which is affiliated under the NBC umbrella and will get their fair share of broadcasts. Now, Peacock will be airing NBA and NFL games, which is an impressive feat for what started as a streaming service.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!