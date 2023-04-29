NBA Playoffs: Lakers Vs. Winner Of Warriors & Kings Second Round Schedule & TV Info

Two of the premier franchises in the NBA had a chance to end their first-round series at home on Friday night for a rivalry gets renewed in the Bay Area. The Los Angeles Lakers took care of their business, dominating the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 to close out their first-round series.

The Golden State Warriors, on the other hand, were not able to beat the Sacramento Kings, which means they will play a Game 7 on Sunday with the Lakers waiting on the winner.

It remains to be seen who the Lakers will face, but it will be a Pacific Division opponent that they or LeBron James have a history with.

James and the Warriors faced off in the NBA Finals in four consecutive seasons with Golden State coming out on top three times. And just two seasons ago, in the first NBA Play-In Tournament, it was LeBron leading the Lakers to a victory over the Warriors and advancing to the playoffs while Golden State eventually went home.

And for the Kings, it would be a rivalry renewed from the early 2000s when the Lakers swept them in the second round in 2001 and then defeated them in seven games in the 2002 Western Conference Finals.

Regardless of who wins Game 7 between the Kings and Warriors, it will arguably be the most anticipated series of the entire second round against the Lakers.

The Lakers lost three out of four to the Kings in the regular season, although they all came early in the season before L.A. remodeled its roster. On the other hand, the Lakers beat the Warriors three out of four times with key players from both teams missing some of those games as well.

The good thing for the Lakers though is that they get some extra rest by closing out their series in six games and the other one going seven. Game 1 of the second round will take place on Tuesday night either in Sacramento or San Francisco as the Lakers will not have homecourt advantage against either team.

Lakers playoffs schedule vs. Warriors or Kings

Game 1: Tuesday, May 2, 7 p.m. PT, TNT

Game 2: Thursday, May 4, 6 p.m. PT, ESPN

Game 3: Saturday, May 6, 5:30 p.m. PT, ABC

Game 4: Monday, May 8, 7 p.m. PT, TNT

Game 5*: Wednesday, May 10, TBD, TNT

Game 6* Friday, May 12, TBD, ESPN

Game 7*: Sunday, May 14, TBD, TBD

*If necessary

