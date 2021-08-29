NBA Rumors: Personnel Required To Be Fully Vaccinated For 2021-22 Season
Nba Draft Lottery, Free Agency, Trade Deadline, And Other Key Dates
Up next
Author

After a truncated 2020-21 season, the NBA is finally starting to return to normal with the 2021-22 season resuming the standard 82-game schedule. The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the teams most negatively affected by last season’s schedule with the lack of proper rest and practice time, but they and the rest of the league should be good to go once things tip-off in October.

However, while sports as a whole are enjoying this period of normalcy, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic remains a real threat to disrupt things. Although the country has implemented health and safety measures, the rise of COVID-19 variants has made transmission and contracting the virus more likely.

To that end, the NBA released a mandate that team personnel must be fully vaccinated, via Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The news comes on the heels of the FDA approving the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which gives organizations and employers the right to instate vaccine requirements. While players are still not required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, Michele Roberts previously announced that around 90 percent of players have been vaccinated.

This new mandate mirrors policies set forth by the NFL as they prepare for their season, though they have more punitive measures in place for players or staff who choose to remain unvaccinated. In an effort to keep individuals as safe as possible, teams like the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers are requiring proof of vaccination from any attendees and it would not be surprising to see more teams follow suit.

NBA instituting new rules for 2021-22 season

The 2021-22 campaign also brings about rule changes aimed to eliminate the use of non-basketball moves. These movements include sticking a leg out when shooting, launching one’s self into a defender, or hooking a defender with the off-arm.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Two Lakers Preseason Games Selected For ESPN National Broadcast

The Los Angeles Lakers will play four preseason games prior to the beginning of the 2020-21 NBA season on…

Lakers Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Likely Deciding Between Raptors Or Clippers In 2019 NBA Free Agency

After only playing in nine games during the 2017-18 NBA season, Kawhi Leonard is reminding basketball fans why he is…
Paul George

NBA Free Agency Rumors: LeBron James’ Camp Believes Paul George Will Re-Sign With Thunder

While free agency officially begins July 1, it might not be until days or weeks after that LeBron James and/or Paul…
Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Lakers

NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers ‘Second Or Third’ On Lists Of Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson

The Los Angeles Lakers have an extremely important offseason ahead of them now that the 2018-19 NBA regular season…