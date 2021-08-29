NBA Rumors: Personnel Required To Be Fully Vaccinated For 2021-22 Season

After a truncated 2020-21 season, the NBA is finally starting to return to normal with the 2021-22 season resuming the standard 82-game schedule. The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the teams most negatively affected by last season’s schedule with the lack of proper rest and practice time, but they and the rest of the league should be good to go once things tip-off in October.

However, while sports as a whole are enjoying this period of normalcy, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic remains a real threat to disrupt things. Although the country has implemented health and safety measures, the rise of COVID-19 variants has made transmission and contracting the virus more likely.

To that end, the NBA released a mandate that team personnel must be fully vaccinated, via Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Sources: Any NBA team, arena and personnel whose role involves interactions with players and referees will be required to be fully vaccinated to have in-person interactions for the 2021-22 season — including coaches, front office and medical/equipment staff. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2021

The following NBA personnel must be fully vaccinated in order to conduct in-person interactions with players and refs: Coaching staff, medical/performance staff, equipment, front office, player development, team/arena security, PR, social media, scorer's table, attendants. https://t.co/E2EWbrTBkG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2021

The news comes on the heels of the FDA approving the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which gives organizations and employers the right to instate vaccine requirements. While players are still not required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, Michele Roberts previously announced that around 90 percent of players have been vaccinated.

This new mandate mirrors policies set forth by the NFL as they prepare for their season, though they have more punitive measures in place for players or staff who choose to remain unvaccinated. In an effort to keep individuals as safe as possible, teams like the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers are requiring proof of vaccination from any attendees and it would not be surprising to see more teams follow suit.

NBA instituting new rules for 2021-22 season

The 2021-22 campaign also brings about rule changes aimed to eliminate the use of non-basketball moves. These movements include sticking a leg out when shooting, launching one’s self into a defender, or hooking a defender with the off-arm.

