NBA To Return To Painting Larry O’Brien Trophy & Script Logo On Home Court During NBA Finals

Last season’s NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers was one of the best and most competitive series’ in recent memory. The two teams battled it out for seven games with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the Thunder to their first championship in franchise history.

One of the things that was noticeable during the Finals, however, was the aesthetic, or rather the lack of it. As opposed to in the past when the courts had custom things added on so that it looked different from the regular season, the Thunder and Pacers’ home courts looked just like any other game and it was noticeable to many watching.

But that is now set to change back to how it was in prior years as, for the first time since the 2009 NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic, the NBA will return to painting the Larry O’Brien trophy as well as the Finals script logo on home courts, via Shams Charania of ESPN:

The NBA will return to painting the Larry O'Brien trophy at center court and Finals script logo on the home team's floor for the Finals starting this season, per sources. The last time the large trophy was painted on court was 2009. pic.twitter.com/QsFOTFZCSa — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 22, 2025

It may not seem like a big deal, but this move by the NBA shows that they are listening to the people when they speak. There is a certain feel and aura that should be surrounding the NBA Finals and differentiating the court and making it clear that this is the biggest stage in basketball really matters.

As some have pointed out, the league goes out of its way to change up the courts during the Emirates NBA Cup both during the group stages on each team’s home court, as well as the tournament semi-finals and finals in Las Vegas. That really adds to the feel of these games and to not make that effort for the NBA Finals just makes no sense.

Of course, the last time the Larry O’Brien trophy was on the court for the NBA Finals, the Lakers raised that trophy and yet another banner behind the late, great Kobe Bryant. Perhaps with the return, the Lakers will be able to replicate that feeling behind Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

LeBron James, Lakers involved in NBA gambling scandal?

The NBA world was shocked at news coming down of arrests being made of current and former NBA players and coaches as part of an FBI investigation into gambling. The Lakers were mentioned as one of the teams that were bet on with LeBron James’ playing status being part of it, but it sounds as if both LeBron and the team were unaware of what was going on.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!