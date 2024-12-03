NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Among Teams Keeping Tabs On Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma

The Los Angeles Lakers are managing to stay afloat in the Western Conference standings, but it’s already apparent that the roster lacks the kind of talent and positional versatility to compete with the true title contenders in the league.

After recent losses to the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns, the Lakers are stuck knowing that their ceiling is capped unless a move is made. Unsurprisingly enough, they’re reportedly one of the most active teams in trade discussions though no deal appears close to completion.

Los Angeles has a bevy of needs, most notably for a true center as well as capable wings who can defend. Nearly every other team is looking for the same kinds of players, though, so getting a trade done will be a tall task.

One name the Lakers have been linked to is Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma as the team is reportedly keeping him on their radar, via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype:

“In Washington, forward Kyle Kuzma is viewed as one of the team leaders who keeps the Wizards competitive while helping to build the development of the other young players around him as a forward who can score and defend. Teams around the league believe the 29-year-old forward is worth monitoring as a trade candidate due to his skillset and declining salary over the next two years while in his prime years. Executives around the league also believe Kuzma doesn’t fit the long-term timeline of Washington’s young core. The Dallas Mavericks nearly traded for Kuzma last season before pivoting to acquisitions of PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford. The Indiana Pacers were interested in Kuzma before swinging a blockbuster trade to acquire Pascal Siakam. The Sacramento Kings have also been linked to Kuzma for the past two seasons. Other teams who’ve kept tabs on Kuzma include the Bucks, Warriors, Lakers, Heat, and Cavaliers, HoopsHype has learned.”

Kuzma was a popular player during his time in Los Angeles and would be an intriguing addition given his experience with the franchise and playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Kuzma believes the purple and gold gave up on him too early, but the team could very well rectify that with a trade.

Kyle Kuzma says Lakers tenure with LeBron James and Anthony Davis was most important time of his life

Kyle Kuzma blossomed into a versatile player with the Lakers and he credited LeBron James and Anthony Davis for his growth, calling his tenure playing next to them as the most important time in his life.

