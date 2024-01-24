NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Unlikely To Pursue Hornets Forward Miles Bridges

The NBA trade deadline is getting closer and the Los Angeles Lakers are a team that everyone is watching to see what moves they might make. The team has been linked to a number of names that could potentially help turn their season around and now another one has emerged in Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges.

The talent of Bridges cannot be questioned as he was a borderline All-Star two seasons ago and has returned this season playing at a high level once again. Though he is also a controversial figure as he sat out all of the 2022-23 season, never signing the Hornets qualifying offer after he was suspended 30 games for a domestic violence incident.

That issue does now seem to be in the past, however, and the Hornets could look to move Bridges, but the Lakers apparently unlikely to pursue him. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Bridges wouldn’t retain his Bird rights in a trade, meaning he would only be a rental for the rest of the season and would likely leave in the summer:

Another player with similar size as Finney-Smith and an even more polished offensive game is Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets, but it is unlikely L.A. would pursue a trade for him, sources told ESPN, because he would not retain his Bird rights, meaning the Lakers would be getting Bridges for only the rest of 2023-24 because he would likely find more lucrative offers in free agency than L.A. would be able to offer.

If the Lakers are going to make a big splash, they would prefer it be for someone who will be with the team for a long time, hence why Dejounte Murray makes a lot of sense. As McMenamin noted, Bridges not retaining his Bird rights means the Lakers would be limited in what they could offer him this offseason, which increases the likelihood of another team trumping their offer and him leaving.

There remains a number of players available whom the Lakers could target and eventually bring in. If the Lakers are giving up important assets, it can’t be for someone who will only be around for a half a season so for Bridges it is likely a pass.

Lakers interested in Dennis Schroder reunion?

The Lakers roster has many needs and one of the things the team has looked to bring in is more speed and athleticism in the backcourt. The front office is apparently eyeing a familiar face to help with that.

Recent reports state that the Lakers have interest in bringing back point guard Dennis Schroder, who signed a deal with the Toronto Raptors this offseason. Schroder played a huge role in the Lakers’ success last year and with the recent deals made by the Raptors, could now be expendable.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!