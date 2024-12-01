Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram Signing With Klutch Sports Ahead Of Impending Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers love their reunions and one could be on the horizon with Brandon Ingram. The former No. 2 overall pick was included in the blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelcians in 2019 to bring Anthony Davis to L.A.

A lot was made about this deal and whether or not the Lakers overpaid. However, they were able to cash in on a championship in 2020, while New Orleans has struggled to stay healthy and become a consistent team in a compact Western Conference despite all of their assets.

This season is no different as the Pelicans have been demolished by injuries, resulting in a 4-16 start. With Dejounte Murray being sidelined, Zion Williamson out indefinitely and now Ingram out, there is a sense that moves are on the way. Ingram notably did not sign a contract extension with New Orleans this past summer and recently parted ways with his agency.

As Ingram prepares for free agency this summer, he signed with Rich Paul and Klutch Sports, via Shams Charania of ESPN:

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram, currently set to be the top offseason free agent, is signing with Klutch Sports Group, sources told ESPN on Sunday. Ingram recently made the decision to sign with the Rich Paul-led Klutch Sports Group, and now his future comes into greater focus on and off the floor.

This summer, rumors were swirling about a potential return with Ingram as the Lakers front office were looking to add a bit more firepower. Nothing materialized, but this move to Klutch could fire up those talks once again.

Remember, this was a move that Davis made in his final year in New Orleans by signing with Klutch and then requesting a trade. Inevitably, the star big man got to go where he ultimately wanted to go and Ingram being traded or leaving next summer in free agency seems to be a foregone conclusion.

It will be interesting to see if the Pelicans will play ball with L.A. in possible trade talks if they are interested, which is obviously not a guarantee.

Brandon Ingram impressed with Austin Reaves’ consistency on the floor

An interesting wrinkle to this story is Brandon Ingram and Austin Reaves forming a relationship during the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Both parties developed a positive relationship through their time with Team USA and perhaps this comes into play now.

But, this relationship could benefit Reaves given Ingram is now a veteran in the NBA. In their short time together, Ingram commended the Lakers guard’s consistency on the floor.

