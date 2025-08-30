New NBA Store Opens At Universal CityWalk In Hollywood

In partnership with Lids, the NBA has opened up three NBA stores across America, but to this stage none have been on the West Coast.

That has now changed, however, as the NBA announced the grand opening of a new NBA Store at Universal CityWalk in Hollywood:

The NBA and @lids today announced the grand opening of a new NBA Store at Universal CityWalk Hollywood. The newest NBA store is the first flagship location on the West Coast and offers a wide selection of NBA and WNBA products and memorabilia. pic.twitter.com/9EvmZDgnue — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 27, 2025

The grand opening weekend takes place on Aug. 30 and 31 and will feature appearances from many NBA and WNBA stars, interactive games and giveaways. Additionally, there will be a DJ playing music throughout, pop-a-shot competitions and fans will be able to take pictures with the Larry O’Brien trophy.

NBA Store CityWalk will feature an ‘Immersion Zone’ surrounded by powder coated, steel and 24 karat gold installations from famed artist Victor Solomon. There is also an ‘Experience Zone’ that will be playing NBA highlights on loop and even customization services on-site that will allow fans to create special personalized jerseys and hats.

The store itself spans around 11,000 square feet and is an easy walk from Universal Studios Hollywood. Fans will be able to shop from a huge assortment of official NBA and WNBA merchandise and memorabilia. This includes jerseys, apparel, headwear, shoes, sporting goods, toys and collectibles from major brands such as Nike, Fanatics, Mitchell & Ness, New Era and Wilson, among others.

Mark Cuban feels he ‘let people down’ with Luka Doncic trade to the Lakers

There is no doubt that there will be plenty of Luka Doncic Los Angeles Lakers uniforms at the new NBA Store CityWalk and those will be flying off the shelves. The Doncic trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers remains one of the most shocking in the history of sports and Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban still has some feelings on it.

Cuban spoke about the Luka trade on a recent livestream, saying that he was hurting just as much as the fans when the deal happened as he felt he ‘let people down’ by not being there and potentially talking the Mavericks out of moving their superstar guard.

But Cuban also added that ‘what’s done is done’ and feels that if the Mavericks start winning, the sentiments of the fans will change.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!