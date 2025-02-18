Official Date & Time For 2025 NBA Draft At Barclays Center

The NBA announced the dates and times have been set for the 2025 NBA Draft. The league will welcome their newest crop of athletes on June 25 and 26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. For the second straight year, the draft has been split to two days, with the first round on June 25 and the second round on June 26.

Both rounds will be televised nationally at 5:00 p.m. PT. The first round will be simulcast on ABC and ESPN, while the second round will be exclusively on ESPN.

The Los Angeles Lakers, as it currently stands, will not select in the first round of this year’s NBA Draft, but will have one second-round pick. Their first-round pick is owed outright to the Atlanta Hawks, who acquired the pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in the Dejounte Murray trade.

The Lakers originally dealt their 2025 first-rounder to the Pelicans as the final piece of the Anthony Davis trade. New Orleans had their choice between L.A.’s 2024 and 2025 first-round pick. They chose 2025, allowing the Lakers to select Dalton Knecht.

That means that, for now, the Lakers do not have to make any selections until June 26, the second day of the draft. They own their own second-rounder, although that could always change before the draft rolls around. The Lakers could use their second-round pick this year to make a marginal improvement, or could try and add picks in other types of deals.

Lakers star LeBron James calls playing with Bronny his greatest accomplishment

The Lakers’ second round pick in 2024 was used to select Bronny James, the oldest son of LeBron James. They have formed the first father-son duo in NBA history and LeBron recently called playing with Bronny his greatest accomplishment.

“For me, when it comes to the titles, that’s one separate thing. But to be able to be in this league and play in this league and also being able to do it alongside Bronny right now, that’s one of the biggest accomplishments, and probably the No. 1 accomplishment I’ve ever been able to do. To work with your son, I’ve heard it from a lot of people, not only sports but I’ve heard it in business and other walks of life that it’s the greatest thing you could ever have. And to see him everyday grinding and going through the process of trying to become who he wants to be, while I’m sitting there just watching him doing the things that he wants to do. Being able to just take it all in. It helps me get some of the minutes and hours and years back that I didn’t have with him because I was playing so much. To be able to get some of this time back now, it’s pretty special.”

