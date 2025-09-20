Pau Gasol Praises Buss Family For Historic Run With Lakers

No team has a history like the Los Angeles Lakers and Pau Gasol was one of those players who made their mark winning championships in the organization.

Gasol formed a dynamic duo with Kobe Bryant after being acquired in 2008 and won two titles alongside him in 2009 and 2010. Originally drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies, the Spaniard did not have those lofty expectations and he quickly found out upon his arrival in L.A.

To play under a fine microscope and have an expectation to be in the NBA Finals come June is not for everyone. That is always the expectation with the Lakers though ever since Dr. Jerry Buss bought the team.

The Lakers won 11 championships under the Buss family’s tutelage and now are set to enter a new area after they sold the franchise to Mark Walter. It was a historic run for the Buss family, and Gasol recently praised them for how they ran the organization while also discussing what he learned, via The Deal with Alex Rodriguez and Jason Kelly:

“Yeah, it was something that was very embedded. I think to the family, the feeling, the passion for the Lakers. How he [Jerry Buss] was able to really turn around and create an iconic franchise, having moved from Minneapolis. The whole deal has just been, it’s an incredible story. When Jeanie took over, I think she’s done an unbelievable job to doing that, kind of carrying over her dad and her family’s legacy. It was a family business and it was almost run as such and there’s special care that goes into when you kind of go all in and that’s your wealth, that’s your life, you live and breathe it. He was a pioneer, a genius, a great mind that added things that impacted not just the Lakers, but the league and its entirety. So, I have great respect for Dr. Buss, great respect for the family. Obviously, honored that I was able to be a part and I’m a part of that franchise forever having my name retired in the rafters along with all the greatest Lakers of all time. So obviously, that’s one of the biggest honors of not just my career, but my life. Now, exciting to see how all that hard work and commitment has paid off with the latest sale at the 10 billion dollar valuation. We hope it to be just as exciting as the previous one or the current one and obviously always will be rooting for my Lakers and hoping that they do great. And hope that I can add to that picture as well in some shape or form.”

It is always great to see former Lakers remain involved and invested in the team’s success despite being years removed from their respective careers. Gasol formed a great relationship with Jeanie Buss and saw her grow up in a way that allowed her to take on one of the most valuable organizations in all sports.

The 18-year veteran painted the dynamic of the Buss family perfectly and he saw how much they wanted to create a powerhouse in the NBA. Fortunately, Gasol contributed to that goal and was rewarded handsomely for his seven great years in L.A.

Pau Gasol ‘super excited’ for Lakers season with Luka Doncic leading way

A new era is underway for the Lakers as they shockingly traded for Luka Doncic last season. In a sudden change, Doncic is now the face of the franchise and is expected to carry on this long-lasting tradition of winning championships.

Pau Gasol is among those that are excited for the upcoming season with Doncic and LeBron James leading the way.

