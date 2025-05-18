Quincy Olivari Earns Master’s Degree From Xavier University & Wears Lakers Jersey At Graduation

Quincy Olivari was a fan favorite within the Los Angeles Lakers community during the 2024-25 season. He started as an undrafted free agent on the Lakers’ Summer League team, then signed an Exhibit 10 deal, and later a two-way contract with the team. He was ultimately cut and spent the rest of the season with the South Bay Lakers.

Throughout the year, fans enjoyed getting to know Olivari beyond his abilities as a player. While he did not get to play much at all with the parent team, he was still well-liked due to his outgoing attitude and high IQ when discussing the game.

And that intelligence clearly extends to the classroom as well as between his first and second NBA season, Olivari returned to his alma mater of Xavier University and received his Master’s degree in sport administration, wearing his Lakers jersey during the graduation ceremony:

It’s always a great story when players are able to go back to the university they played for and get their degree. Given that players often declare for the NBA Draft after 1-2 college seasons, it’s common for players to not have bachelor’s degrees and only sometimes return after retiring to secure them.

Olivari was a four-year college player, meaning he was able to obtain a bachelor’s before coming to the NBA. But, clearly, he had his sights set on a higher goal, as he was able to get his Master’s in five years and complete a feat that very few athletes ever achieve.

Lakers looking to reimagine strength and conditioning program

Obviously, the majority of the attention surrounding the Lakers this offseason will be focused on the roster and improving the on-court product. But the franchise is looking to improve itself in all facets, which also includes their staff and training.

Unfortunately, these playoffs have seen a number of catastrophic injuries, including two torn Achilles’ suffered by star players Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks. Doing everything possible to prevent these types of injuries and ensure peak condition for the roster is a top priority for JJ Redick and the Lakers and they are already making moves to do just that.

The Lakers recently garnered some attention for posting a strength and conditioning job online, but according to recent reports, the franchise is looking to reimagine their entire strength and conditioning program.

