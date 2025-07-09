Gameday

Recap: Dalton Knecht & Darius Bazley Lead Lakers To Comeback Victory Over Spurs In California Classic Finale

Daniel Starkand
4 Min Read
Dalton Knecht, Lakers, Spurs, California Classic
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 8: Dalton Knecht #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks the ball during the game against the San Antonio Spurs during the 2025 NBA California Classic on July 8, 2025 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE(Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

After splitting their first two games, the Los Angeles Lakers wrapped up California Classic play on Tuesday night with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

Both teams were looking to head to the Las Vegas Summer League on a high note, but ultimately it was the Lakers who came out on top with a 89-88 victory at Chase Center. The Lakers wound up going 2-1 in their three California Classic games.

Dalton Knecht, who got off to a slow start to the summer, going going early in this one with the Lakers’ first four points. He and DJ Steward then each connected from deep to give L.A. its first lead.

Darius Bazley came off the bench for the Lakers and made an immediate impact with his two-way player. He also got in on the action from deep to complete a really active first quarter, although L.A. still trailed 25-22 after one.

Bronny James and Cole Swider led the way in the Lakers’ win over the Miami Heat, but they both got off to slow starts in this one. Swider eventually got going early in the second quarter with seven quick points. He provided much of the Lakers’ offense in the second quarter until James got in on the action with a driving layup.

Meanwhile, David Jones-Garcia made all four of his first-half shots to lead the Spurs with 12 points and head into the locker room with a 47-42 lead.

It was a slow start to the third quarter for the Lakers, although Bazley brought them some energy with a thunderous dunk. Outside of Bazley though, L.A. struggled to find offense with the San Antonio lead growing to double digits.

Bazley was doing everything on the court but despite his valiant effort, the Lakers still trailed 68-57 at the end of the third.

If the Lakers were gonna mount any sort of comeback then it would’ve had to come early in the fourth quarter. After going down by 12, Bazley got to the free throw line, and Knecht wound up catching fire late to get his team within three with two minutes to play.

Knecht then hit a pair of free throws and a triple to cut the deficit to one. With a chance to take the lead, he drove to the basket but missed a layup, although Bazley was there to clean it up with a go-ahead dunk. The Lakers then got a stop to close out the impressive comeback victory.

Bazley wound up leading all scorers with 27 points in the loss, filling up the statsheet with 13 rebounds, two assists and a block on 8-of-10 shooting. Knecht came alive late and finished with 25 points and eight rebounds on 9-of-18 shooting.

What’s next for the Lakers

The Lakers will now head to the Las Vegas Summer League, starting with a highly anticipated matchup against Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday evening.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:
ByDaniel Starkand
Daniel Starkand is a graduate from Chapman University with a degree in journalism and broadcast journalism. He grew up in Burbank, Calif. and played baseball at Burbank High and his first two years at Chapman. Along with serving as the managing editor for LakersNation.com, Daniel also serves as a senior writer, editor and social media manager for DodgerBlue.com Contact: daniel@mediumlargela.com

Download our Free Mobile App!

Faster with Fewer Ads

Download