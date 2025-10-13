Recap: Lakers Beat Warriors At Home To Earn First Preseason Victory

The Los Angeles Lakers played their third of six preseason games on Sunday night, hosting the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena.

Both teams were missing key players as Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Marcus Smart, Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler were among those that sat out. The Lakers had a week’s worth of practice since their last preseason game though and it showing it this one, earning a 126-116 victory.

Austin Reaves was one of the stars that did play and he got off to a hot start with five straight points to begin the game. Deandre Ayton was also involved offensively early, making his first tow shots to give the Lakers a lead.

Reaves and Ayton were making an impact on both ends of the floor, and Rui Hachimura got in on the action with 10 quick points. The bench continued the scoring outburst to end the first quarter with Gabe Vincent, Jake LaRavia and Jaxson Hayes getting involved, giving L.A. a 30-24 lead.

It was more Reaves to begin the second quarter as he had five straight points to increase the lead to double digits and force a Warriors timeout. Dalton Knecht, who got a rare start in this one, was also getting going offensively by getting to the free throw line.

The Lakers built a lead up to 21 with their defensive activity. The Warriors went on a run to cut it to 14 late in the first half, although Reaves was fouled on a triple at the buzzer and made three free throws to give L.A. a 63-46 lead at the break.

Reaves picked up where he left off to begin the third quarter, although he then bumped knees and rolled his ankle and was forced to come out of the game.

The scoring opened up for both sides in the third quarter with minimal defense being played. Brandin Podziemski got hot to keep the Warriors close, although LaRavia and Knecht answered to keep the Lakers in front.

A Golden State run cut the L.A. lead to 90-85 at the end of the third quarter, but Bronny James found Hayes for a nice lob to begin the fourth. James was in attack mode, driving to the basket and getting to the free throw line to get the lead back to double digits.

From there, Exhibit 10 players like RJ Davis and Nate Williams and two-way guard Nick Smith Jr. were able to close out the win.

What’s next for the Lakers…

The Lakers finish their preseason slate this week and it starts with a back-to-back on Tuesday in Phoenix against the Suns and then Wednesday in Las Vegas against the Dallas Mavericks. They will their wrap it up back home on Friday against the Sacramento Kings.

