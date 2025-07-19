Recap: Lakers End Las Vegas Summer League With Loss To Nuggets

This has been a disappointing Summer League for the Los Angeles Lakers as they have gone 3-4 in their seven games between Las Vegas and the California Classic.

They looked to end it on a high note on Friday when they took on the Denver Nuggets to close things out, but they were unable to do so, suffering a 106-84 loss to Thomas & Mack Center.

Bronny James, Dalton Knecht, Darius Bazley, Arthur Kaluma and Trey Jemison were all out of the lineup for the Lakers, giving others an opportunity to make an impression in the final game of the summer.

With so many key guys out though, the Lakers predictably struggled offensively. Cole Swider got it going early though with L.A.’s first nine points to keep his team in it.

Christian Koloko had a nice block on the defensive end leading to another triple for Swider, giving the Lakers their first lead. Swider wound up having 14 points in the first quarter, but the Lakers still faced a slim 25-24 deficit.

RJ Davis was running the Lakers’ offense well to begin the second with eight quick points and an assist. L.A. went cold from there, however, and the Nuggets ended the half on an 8-0 run to take a 47-43 lead into the locker room.

Ethan Taylor hasn’t played much for the Lakers this summer but got a chance in the third quarter and drilled back-to-back triples. DaJuan Gordon then made one as well to regain the lead.

The Lakers’ transition left much to be desired though, and so did their rebounding. Swider also cooled off after his hot first half and the Nuggets took advantage to grab a 76-69 lead going into the fourth.

Taylor and Davis were doing what they could to keep the Lakers afloat offensively, but the Nuggets stayed hot from deep and in transition to build their lead to double digits. Being undermanned, the Lakers were not able to mount a comeback and ended Summer League with another loss.

What’s next for the Lakers…

Now that Summer League is over, all of the Lakers players can take some time off and then get back in the gym to work on aspects of their game that need improvement.

A lot of these players could be back with the Lakers for training camp, so they will want to showcase their skills to the coaching staff in hopes of earning a roster spot with the parent team or South Bay Lakers.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!