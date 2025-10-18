Recap: Luka Doncic & Lakers End Preseason With Close Loss To Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night in what was their final of six preseason games.

Players have been in and out of the lineup for various reasons all preseason, but JJ Redick’s plan going into the preseason finale was for all of the healthy guys to suit up for a dress rehearsal before Opening Night. Redick stuck to that plan but the Lakers weren’t able to close out the preseason on a high note, blowing a fourth quarter lead and losing 117-116.

Redick started Gabe Vincent, Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic, Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton in this one, which likely will be the team’s first five to begin the season. Doncic and Hachimura had five early points each to give the Lakers a 10-6 lead, although the Kings then went on a run to take their first lead.

Marcus Smart, who didn’t attempt a shot in his first preseason game, made his first triple coming off the bench in this one. Doncic also got hot from deep, but the Lakers didn’t play much defense and found themselves trailing 36-34 at the end of the first.

Vincent, who has been red-hot this preseason, continued that to start the second quarter as he and Doncic hit back-to-back triples to regain the lead. The 3-point shot was keeping the Lakers in front as they went 9-for-20 from deep in the first half to take a 61-58 lead into the locker room.

The Lakers announced that Jaxson Hayes was ruled out for the second half due to a right wrist contusion. Meanwhile on the court, Doncic and the Lakers came out strong to begin the third quarter, extending the lead to double digits.

Their defense did not allow them to build on that, however, with Zach LaVine, Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder keeping the Kings within striking distance, trailing 90-86 going into the fourth quarter.

Redick left his starters in for the first shift of the fourth quarter and Doncic continued to do what he does. He finished with 31 points, five rebounds and nine assists in 32 minutes.

The game was still close heading into the final stretch though, making for a fun finish. The Kings regained the lead in the final minute and then the Lakers couldn’t get a stop due to their inability to get a rebound.

The Lakers had one final chance trailing 116-113 with 10.8 seconds to go, and Dalton Knecht drilled a triple. The Kings then got a look ahead of the buzzer, and Nick Smith Jr. committed a costly foul as Isaac Jones sealed the game with a free throw with 0.8 on the clock.

What’s next for the Lakers

Now that the preseason has come and gone, the next time the Lakers take the court it will count for real as they are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Opening Night this coming Tuesday.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!