Recapping Lakers’ Roster Changes After 2025 NBA Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams in the NBA on the trade market and the roster now looks completely different with the NBA trade deadline having passed. Obviously, the team pulled off the most shocking trade in NBA history in acquiring Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, but the move to acquire center Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets is also a huge deal.

L.A. also made an early move when they acquired Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton from the Brooklyn Nets in a trade involving D’Angelo Russell,

Of course, you don’t get players the caliber of the Lakers acquired without giving up a lot in return and overall, the roster looks completely different from the one the team fielded on Opening Night. Whether or not that is enough to compete for a championship this season remains to be seen, but the Lakers have certainly moved the needle and now it will be about getting this team on the court and building that chemistry.

It is also important to note that after their trades, the Lakers have only 14 players under standard contract, opening up a spot for a potential signing in the buyout market. There are still some holes to fill on this roster and the team now has the flexibility to bring in an impact player. However, the Lakers can’t sign anyone making $12.9 million or more due to the restrictions of being over the first luxury tax apron.

Some potential buyout or free agent options they could take a look at include Josh Richardson, Jaden Springer, Patty Mills, Daniel Theis, P.J. Tucker, Reggie Jackson, Lonnie Walker IV and Dennis Smith Jr.

Additionally, since the Lakers have traded away both their 2029 and 2031 first-round draft picks, the team can not trade their 2026 or 2028 first-rounders. The team can do pick swaps, as they did with their 2030 draft pick and can also trade the pick after making the selection, but not prior to that.

Here is a look at the Lakers roster following all of the moves made with the trade deadline officially over:

Current Lakers roster

– Luka Doncic

– Dorian Finney-Smith

– Rui Hachimura

– Jaxson Hayes

– Bronny James

– LeBron James

– Trey Jemison (two-way contract)

– Maxi Kleber

– Christian Koloko (two-way contract)

– Shake Milton

– Markieff Morris

– Austin Reaves

– Armel Traoré (two-way contract)

– Jarred Vanderbilt

– Gabe Vincent

– Christian Wood

– Mark Williams

Assets traded away by Lakers

– Max Christie

– Anthony Davis

– Jalen Hood-Schifino

– Dalton Knecht

– Maxwell Lewis

– Cam Reddish

– D’Angelo Russell

– 2025 second-round draft pick (via Clippers)

– 2027 second-round draft pick

– 2029 first-round draft pick

– 2030 first-round pick swap

– 2030 second-round draft pick

– 2031 first-round draft pick

– 2031 second-round draft pick

Draft capital remaining

– 2025 second-round draft pick

– 2026 first-round draft pick

– 2028 first-round draft pick

– 2030 first-round draft pick (swap rights to Hornets)

