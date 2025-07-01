Rich Paul Made Sure Lakers & Luka Doncic Weren’t Blindsided By Comments Regarding LeBron James’ Future

The news of LeBron James opting-in to the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers was quickly overshadowed by comments made by his agent and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul. Following the news, Paul spoke about LeBron’s desire to compete for a championship in his final years in the NBA and that they would be evaluating what is best for the superstar at this stage of his career.

The comments were certainly unexpected, but from the sounds of it, James and Paul would be closely looking at the moves made by the Lakers this offseason and could possibly ask for a trade if he feels he is better suited to compete elsewhere.

And while these comments from Paul were surprising to many, the Lakers and Luka Doncic were not among them. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Paul informed both Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and Doncic’s business manager Lara Beth Seager about LeBron opting in, as well as the statement he would be releasing prior to the news coming out:

Rich Paul also told ESPN he informed both Rob Pelinka and Lara Beth Seager, Luka Doncic's business manager, about LeBron James' intent to pick up his option and the statement he planned to release before it happened Sunday. "No one was blindsided," Paul said. https://t.co/ZZeuV1JSbd — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 1, 2025

Good lines of communication are critical in this day and age. The last thing a franchise wants its superstar to be is completely surprised by certain moves and even comments or statements. That James and Paul made sure to inform the Lakers and Doncic about what was to come is a good sign that the relationship between all sides remains very strong.

With LeBron owning a no-trade clause, he is in control of his future and would basically be able to choose where he lands should he indeed look to be traded, though that route still appears to be unlikely. But this has been a summer full of surprises already, so at this point it feels like anything is possible.

Rich Paul: no trade talks between LeBron James & Lakers

The comments of Rich Paul were certain to turn some heads, but the Klutch Sports CEO would later come around and clarify that it doesn’t mean any move is on the horizon. Paul reportedly said that there have been no trade talks or discussions between LeBron James and the Lakers and that they simply wanted to make it clear that the superstar wants to maximize his chances of winning in L.A. while still respecting their desire to build around Luka Doncic for the future.

