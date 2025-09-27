Rob Pelinka Doesn’t Expect Big Changes To Lakers Organization With Mark Walter In Charge

The sale of the Los Angeles Lakers from Jeanie and the Buss family to Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter is expected to be ratified by the NBA Board of Governors in the next few months, which will make Walter the official owner of the franchise.

Walter has done an amazing job with the Dodgers, turning them into one of the most successful franchises in all of American sports over the past decade and many believe he will do the same with the Lakers. Of course, Walter has also chosen to keep Buss on as Governor in order to keep the day-to-day operations running smoothly and not force a massive change that everyone within the franchise will have to adjust to.

Needless to say, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the Lakers with Walter set to take over. But general manager Rob Pelinka also made note that, because of Buss staying on and handling the day-to-day operations, he doesn’t see a bunch of massive changes on the horizon.

“Mark is an incredibly exciting leader,” Pelinka said during the Lakers’ recent press conference. “As you said, the transaction is still in process, but one thing that’s clear about Mark is he has a strong level of belief in the operations of this place, led by Jeanie Buss, and part of our future will continue to be led by her with the day to day operations. But Mark is just an incredible resource and visionary and I don’t see there being big changes.”

Oftentimes when owners take over teams, they are anxious to make changes to put in their people and put a stamp on the fact that things are going to be different with them in charge. But Walter is taking the opposite approach, seeing the value in a smooth transition and not wanting to rock the boat too much with what is being done right by the Lakers.

The important thing is that everyone is on the same page. From Walter at the top, down to Buss and Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick and superstars Luka Doncic and LeBron James, the vision of the Lakers being at the top of the NBA mountain is the same and everyone plans on doing their part to make that happen.

Rob Pelinka announces contract extension for Lakers head coach JJ Redick

It only took one season for head coach JJ Redick to show that he is the person capable of leading the Lakers for many years to come. And the franchise didn’t hesitate in showing their belief in him, as Rob Pelinka announced the two sides have agreed to a contract extension.

