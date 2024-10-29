Rui Hachimura: Lakers Have To ‘Tighten Up’ After Losing To Suns

Rui Hachimura has looked like an entirely different player during the 2024-25 season as he’s been a consistent source of scoring for the Los Angeles Lakers.

There was a lot of talk in the offseason about Hachimura’s role this upcoming year, with head coach JJ Redick emphasizing the need for the forward to shoot more threes and crash the offensive glass. So far, Hachimura has done just that as he’s got one of the best 3-point shooting percentages on the roster and has been aggressive crashing the glass on both sides of the basketball.

Hachimura has had his fair share of moments with the Lakers since coming from the Washington Wizards, but this season feels like the first one where he’s lived up to expectations. When asked about his newfound scoring efficiency and rebounding, Hachimura chalked it up to trying to find an offensive rhythm, as seen on Spectrum SportsNet:

“I’m just trying to be aggressive, trying to get into my rhythm, especially in my midrange and all of that,” Hachimura said. “I’m missing a lot of easy shots too so I just got to try to get back in a rhythm.”

In L.A.’s most recent loss to the Phoenix Suns, Hachimura scored 20 points and 10 rebounds but acknowledged it was frustrating not to come away with a win. Although he said the group has to lock back in, he’s keeping a next-game mindset:

“Yeah, especially since we just played against them and won the game. To come back, and we were up 20 points or whatever in the first quarter and then they came back and beat us. So it was a tough one. We kind of relaxed after being up 20 or whatever so we just got to tighten up. On to the next one.”

Under Redick, the Lakers have been much better regarding the small things on the court such as screening, running back in transition and taking care of the basketball. Unfortunately, the team as a whole had an off night against a Suns team that seemed intent on avenging their loss earlier in the week.

The regular season will always have its ebbs and flows, but Hachimura and the Lakers are still in a good spot as they’ve done a great job of treating each game with importance.

