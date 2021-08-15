Russell Westbrook Throwing Out First Pitch For Lakers Day At Dodger Stadium
In what typically is one of the most popular promotions at Dodger Stadium, the Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting Lakers Day on Sunday, Aug. 22 for their matchup against the New York Mets at 1:10 p.m. PT.

The Dodgers are offering a package that includes a ticket to the game and an exclusive Lakers day t-shirt, starting at $33. The only way the t-shirt can be obtained is by purchasing the ticket package at www.dodgers.com/lakers.

The special Dodgers t-shirt is branded in Lakers colors and includes “World Champions” on the back with the No. 20, paying homage to both of the organization’s championships last year.

There will be special pregame ceremonies as well, and among them include the Laker Girls making an appearance. They’ll greet fans in the new Centerfield Plaza that was introduced this season as part of the recent renovations at Dodger Stadium.

What’s more, new Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook will be on hand to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Other Lakers to have this honor in the past include Jordan Clarkson, Metta World Peace, Nick Young, Brandon Ingram, Luke Walton, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Anthony Davis.

At the conclusion of the Dodgers game, children between the ages 5-14 will have the opportunity to run around the bases like the players.

Westbrook excited about playing in hometown

When the Lakers reached an agreement to acquire Westbrook from the Washington Wizards, it marked a homecoming for the Long Beach, California native and UCLA alum.

“First, it’s surreal,” Westbrook said. “I think it hasn’t kind of hit me yet being from L.A. Growing up not too far from here. Being able to watch the parades. Try to miss school to go to them being a Laker fan and being from L.A., but now everything coming full circle for me is a blessing.

“There’s a lot of things I can’t put into actual words because some of these things don’t come true for people like myself. I’m truly blessed and thankful for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get started.”

