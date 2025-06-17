Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Accomplishes Playoff Feat That Hasn’t Been Done Since Lakers’ Kobe Bryant

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been drawing a lot of comparisons to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant throughout this MVP season. Quite simply, Gilgeous-Alexander has put forth a season that is on par with just about any season from any perimeter player in terms of scoring and efficiency.

That has continued into the postseason as Gilgeous-Alexander has proven that he was deserving of that MVP award. His 31-point performance in Game 5 of the NBA Finals not only put the Thunder just one win away from an NBA Championship, but also put himself amongst some elite company, including the Lakers legend.

Gilgeous-Alecander became just the fourth player in NBA history to score at least 30 points in 15 playoff games, joining Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon and Bryant, via NBA PR:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has become the fourth player to record at least 15 playoff games of 30+ points in a single postseason, joining Michael Jordan (16 in 1992), Hakeem Olajuwon (16 in 1995) and Kobe Bryant (15 in 2009). https://t.co/Vl9cEzQ6tu — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 17, 2025

To be on a list with Jordan, Bryant and Olajuwon is some incredible company and really shows just how unbelievable Gilgeous-Alexander has been all year long. That is consistency at the highest level, on the biggest stage. The other three all took home the NBA Championship in those seasons and the Thunder guard has his squad on the brink now.

That 2009 playoff run from Kobe is viewed by many as his best overall with the Lakers and led to his first championship post-Shaquille O’Neal. That Olajuwon season led to his first of two straight NBA Championships while Jordan’s came in his second championship run with many viewing those players as being at the peak of their powers in those years as well.

What is scary about Gilgeous-Alexander is that he is still only 26 years old and most players don’t hit their peak until their late 20s and early 30s. So it remains possible that we haven’t seen the best from this phenom just yet.

Gary Payton doesn’t like comparisons of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has drawn comparisons to the late, great Kobe Bryant because of his unbelievable scoring exploits and some have agreed that there are some similarities. But one Hall of Famer who doesn’t is former Lakers guard Gary Payton, who played both with and against Kobe.

Payton spoke recently saying that there will only be one Bryant and to let Gilgeous-Alexander be his own player. Payton did call the Thunder star a great player, but added that Kobe is a ‘different beast’ and to stop trying to compare other players to the Lakers legend.

