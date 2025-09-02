South Bay Lakers 2025-26 G League Schedule Released

The schedule for the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League has officially been released. South Bay is set to kick off their 18th season with the season starting with a pair of back-to-back home games on Saturday, Nov. 8 and Sunday, Nov. 9 against the Valley Suns at the UCLA Health Training Center.

The G League season is a bit unique in that it is split up into two parts with the Tip-Off Tournament starting things, followed by the regular season. In between those two is the NBA G League Winter Showcase, which takes place in Orlando from Dec. 19-22. Following the G League Showcase, the South Bay Lakers’ regular season kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 27 on the road against the Oklahoma City Blue.

Overall, this season’s schedule features 24 home games, which includes 14 contests on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The schedule also has seven back-to-back sets, including the one to start the season against the Suns.

The South Bay Lakers has been an excellent asset for the Los Angeles Lakers for a long time now as they have regularly used their G League affiliate to discover and develop both unknown talents as well as their own draft picks that need some seasoning before they’re ready to contribute at the NBA level.

Arguably the most notable player was Alex Caruso, who went from undrafted to ultimately earning a full-time contract with the Lakers and becoming a crucial member of the 2020 championship team and he has continued to shine as one of the premier defenders in the NBA. Additionally players such as Ivica Zubac and Max Christie spent time in South Bay improving their games before becoming important NBA contributors.

Last season saw Jordan Goodwin rise from South Bay to become an important piece of the Lakers’ rotation down the stretch of the season. It also served as a great development spot for Bronny James as he showed major signs of improvement by the end of the season.

That could again be the case with Lakers’ 2025 second-round draft pick Adou Thiero as he could spend much of the early season developing in South Bay, especially if he is unable to crack the Lakers rotation. The Lakers also signed Kylor Kelley, Eric Dixon, Augustus Marciulionis, RJ Davis and Arthur Kaluma to Exhibit 10 contracts, so they are likely to be members of the South Bay Lakers roster as well.

Spectrum SportsNet will once again serve as the regional broadcast home for South Bay Lakers basketball and tickets for games can be purchased HERE.

Lakers assistant Nate McMillan believes Bronny James will get minutes this season

Last season saw a lot of growth from Bronny James during his time with the South Bay Lakers and he showed that off during Summer League as well. Now going into his second NBA season, Lakers assistant coach Nate McMillan believes James could earn minutes in the Lakers’ rotation.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!