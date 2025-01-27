South Bay Lakers Center Kylor Kelley Signs Two-Way Contract With Mavericks

South Bay Lakers center Kylor Kelley has signed a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks. The call-up marks the first of the 2024-25 campaign for South Bay and the 53rd overall in franchise history.

Kelley originally signed with the Los Angeles Lakers on an Exhibit 10 contract during training camp. As was expected, he would eventually be waived and end up on the organization’s G League roster.

The 27-year-old originally went undrafted out of Oregon State in 2020 and signed with the San Antonio Spurs. He spent some time with their G League team before going overseas and playing in England and Denmark. He then played for the Toronto Raptors G League team and then in the Canadian League before winding up on the Boston Celtics’ G League team.

Kelley had a very strong 2023-24 season and was named to the NBA G League All-Defensive Team. That earned him a look with the South Bay Lakers, where he again is having a very strong 2024-25 season.

The 7-footer appeared in 23 Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games (20 starts) for South Bay this season, averaging 11.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.5 blocks in 27.5 minutes. He scored in double figures in 13 games, including a season-high 20 points at Rip City on Dec 2.

Kelley also recorded double-digit rebounds in six games and had multiple blocks in 14 games, including a career-high-tying eight against Santa Cruz on Nov. 30. In the 2024-25 Tip-Off Tournament, Kelley tied for second in the league with 3.0 blocks per game.

This will mark Kelley’s first opportunity on a two-way contract to show what he can do at the NBA level and it’s a well-deserved one. Dallas has dealt with a number of injuries in the frontcourt, most recently to Dereck Lively II, so Kelley could have an opportunity to get some minutes right away.

It is unfortunate to lose him from the Lakers organization as he could provide some depth in the frontcourt if needed. The Lakers already have Trey Jemison III, Christian Koloko and Armel Traoré on two-way contracts though so a lot would’ve had to happen for Kelley to earn a call-up.

Anthony Davis wants Lakers to acquire another center

Despite having three big men on two-way contracts, Anthony Davis still believes the Lakers need another center and made that clear to the front office ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

“I think we need another big,” Davis said. “I feel like I’ve always been at my best when I’ve been a four and having a big out there. We know it worked when we won a championship with JaVale and Dwight, them at the five and I’m at the four.”

