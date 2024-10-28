South Bay Lakers Release Roster For 2024-25 G League Season

Under their new regime, the Los Angeles Lakers are putting an added focus and emphasis on developing players through the G League on the South Bay Lakers.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick has brought in a brand new staff to develop the organization’s G League players in hopes of them eventually being able to help on the parent squad.

Head Coach Zach Guthrie tips off his first season with the Lakers and will be supported by assistant coaches Alex Cerda, Perry Huang, Barbara Turner and Mo Charlo. They have a new head video coordinator Joshua Townsend while head athletic trainer Bria Adams returns for her second season along with assistant athletic trainer Saul Cruz. Strength and conditioning coach Jonathan Wall and equipment manager Frederick Lovett enter their first seasons on the South Bay staff.

As far as the roster goes, there are some familiar faces returning for another season as well as some new additions:

The @SouthBayLakers open training camp today for the 2024-25 season. Here is their roster: pic.twitter.com/Q4H4fB9IE7 — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) October 28, 2024

The South Bay Lakers’ roster is headlined by the organization’s three two-way players Christian Koloko, Quincy Olivari and Armel Traoré. Additionally, Jordan Goodwin, Kylor Kelley and Grayson Murphy join the training camp roster following Exhibit 10 contracts with the Lakers during their training camp and preseason.

The roster also includes returning South Bay players Alex Fudge, KC Ndefo and Vincent Valerio-Bodon. Sean East II is also back after being acquire during the G League draft from the Cleveland Charge as part of a four-team trade. The Lakers also acquired the returning player rights to guards Chris Chiozza and DJ Stewart as well as a 2026 second round draft pick from the Long Island Nets in exchange for the returning player rights to center Colin Castleton, who was recently waived from his two-way contract.

East was drafted third overall in the first round of this year’s NBA G League Draft after suiting up for Lakers in the 2024 NBA Summer League, appearing in seven games (four starts) and averaging 6.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 21.8 minutes.

The South Bay Lakers also drafted guard Marlain Veal with 23rd overall pick in the first round of the G League draft. South Bay acquired the pick from the Texas Legends via a three-team trade Sept. 24.

The South Bay Lakers’ season tips off at home Saturday, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m. PT against the Salt Lake City Stars.

Will Bronny James play in G League for South Bay Lakers?

Some names who aren’t on the South Bay Lakers’ roster but will still play in the G League this season are Bronny James, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis.

Hood-Schifino and Lewis are with South Bay for the start of their training camp while the expectation is for James to join them after the Lakers’ upcoming road trip ends. Bronny is likely to split time between the NBA and G League all season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!