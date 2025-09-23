Spectrum SportsNet Set For 14th Season Of Lakers Coverage

Spectrum SportsNet is ready for its 14th season as the exclusive home of the Los Angeles Lakers. The network is a hub for all things Lakers related including game coverage, behind-the-scenes content and much more.

For the upcoming 2025-26 season, Spectrum SportsNet will air a total of 73 games with 67 of them being regular season games and all six preseason games. The Lakers’ first preseason game is set for Friday, Oct. 3 against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs.

The Lakers’ Opening Night contest against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Oct. 21 will be aired on NBC and Peacock. The Spectrum SportsNet broadcast will air its first regular season game on Sunday, Oct. 26 against the Sacramento Kings.

Bill Macdonald returns for his 16th season as Spectrum SportsNets’ play-by-play announcer while Stu Lantz will return for his 40th season as the in-game analyst. Meanwhile, Mike Trudell will be back for his 15th season as the Lakers sideline reporter.

The Spectrum SportsNet studio programming will be hosted by Chris McGee and Allie Clifton alongside Lakers great and NBA Hall of Famer James Worthy and Lakers Insider Mike Bresnahan. Former Lakers champions Robert Horry (seven-time NBA champion), Derek Fisher (five-time NBA champion) and Danny Green (three-time NBA champion) will join the studio team to share their insights and perspectives. This is Green’s first season with the crew.

The 2025-26 season will also feature SportsNet’s Emmy award-winning Access SportsNet: Lakers pregame show prior to every Lakers game. Following games, Access SportsNet: Lakers postgame coverage will continue to feature player and coach interviews, highlights and in-depth analysis.

SportsNet’s 2025-26 Los Angeles Lakers regular season broadcast schedule is available here.

The Lakers are set for the next era of its storied history as the team now has Luka Doncic to lead the franchise. Los Angeles traded for Doncic at the trade deadline last year and while his first half season with the team didn’t go according to plan, the future looks incredibly bright.

Doncic came into the summer with a clear goal of transforming his body and he almost looked like an entirely different player during EuroBasket 2025. Now, heading into the 2025-26 season all eyes will be on Doncic as he tries to lead the Lakers back to the playoffs.

There is still some uncertainty about how to build the roster long-term around Doncic, but Pau Gasol advised the Lakers to focus on the season ahead and let the future sort itself out later.

