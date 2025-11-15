One day after Stephen Curry scored 46 points to help lead the Golden State Warriors to a much-needed road win over the San Antonio Spurs, he made headlines off the court amid a mutual split from Under Armour.

The decision marked the end of a partnership that began when Curry signed with Under Armour in 2013. That came after playing the first four seasons of his career as a Nike athlete.

When Curry’s shoe contract expired, he took meetings with several of the major brands. That amounted to signing a deal with Under Armour at $4 million per year in addition to plans for a signature shoe line and an opportunity to become the face of the company.

Nike’s offer to keep Curry as part of their NBA roster was $2.5 million and they declined their right to match his contract from Under Armour. The decision has gone down as one of the biggest misfires in Nike’s history, as Curry has gone on to win four championships, two MVP Awards and became the best 3-point shooter in NBA history, among other accolades.

In now separating from Under Armour, the Curry Brand is going to move forward independently. Though, plans remain for Under Armour to release the Curry 13 in February 2026.

New sneaker free agent Steph Curry rocking the Kobe 6 "Mambacita" tonight 🔥 (🎥: @NickDePaula) pic.twitter.com/zLVmxCHcM9 — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) November 15, 2025

“Under Armour believed in me early in my career and gave me the space to build something much bigger and more impactful than a shoe. I’ll always be grateful for that,” Curry said in a statement.

“Curry Brand was created to change the game for good and over the past five years, we successfully changed the game for kids, for communities, and for basketball. What Curry Brand stands for, what I stand for and my commitment to that mission will never change, it’s only growing stronger.

“I’m excited for a future that’s focused on aggressive growth with a continued commitment to keep showing up for the next generation.”

Steph Curry switches out of Kobe 6 protro Mambacita

Curry continued to dominate headlines on Friday, his first game as a proverbial sneaker free agent, as he wore the Nike Kobe 6 Protro Mambacita Sweet 16 during pregame warmups.

It didn’t necessarily come as much of a surprise considering Curry’s previous history with Nike, and impact the Los Angeles Lakers legend had on his career. Furthermore, the Kobe 6 is among the most popular sneakers with NBA athletes.

However, Curry did not play his first game after the Under Armour separation in the signature Kobe shoe. Instead, he switched into the Curry 12 “Eat Learn Play” player exclusive come tip off at Frost Bank Center.

Another change came during the game as Curry switched into a blue colorway of his Series 7 shoe.

The Series 7 by Curry Brand released this past August.

“I’ve never worn a shoe that feels this light yet this sturdy, with the perfect balance of court feel and cushioning. Hands down, it’s the best basketball shoe I’ve ever worn,” Curry said of the sneaker.

Curry’s sneaker free agency aside, he put together another impressive performance and finished with 49 points to lead the Warriors to a second consecutive road win over the Spurs, with Friday night’s victory coming as part of NBA Cup play.

Steph Curry wanted to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

After the Warriors’ win over the Spurs, Curry explained how warming up in Kobe’s shoes was meant to be a tribute to him and his daughter Gianna Bryant.

“I think it’s one, I know it’s just weird seeing me in anything else than my own shoes. But just the idea of what he meant. I’ve talked about Kobe a lot, and that specific pair, I think it speaks for itself what it means. And other than that, it’s just something I wanted to take advantage of in that moment and pay tribute. I think it gave me some good energy tonight.”

